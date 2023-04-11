Learn to say ‘no’ to have a less stressful life

Don’t apologize

Making yourself and your time a priority is nothing to apologize for. Although many people might think saying, “I’m sorry, but … " sounds more polite, Babauta said it actually sounds weak.

“You need to be firm and unapologetic about guarding your time,” he wrote.

Know the value of your time

Knowing what your commitments are will make it easier to realize how valuable your time is. When someone wants to take up part of that time, you’ll be able to tell them your plate is too full at that time.

“They’ll sympathize as they are likely to have a lot going on and will respect your openness, honesty, and attention to self-care,” Bbauta wrote.

Explore 3 hobbies that can benefit your mental health

Don’t be so nice

Yes, it’s important to be polite, but don’t make it easy for others to claim your time because you want to be nice. Be firm when turning down requests so people know you’re serious about what your priorities are.

“If you erect a wall or set boundaries, they will look for easier targets,” Babauta wrote.

Saying no to your boss

Sometimes you don’t have a choice when it comes to your boss. Many people think if they start saying no all the time, their boss will assume they can’t handle the work.

According to Babauta, however, the opposite is true. Tell your boss that taking on too can jeoparde your current projects. If they won’t budge, go over the new task and ask them to prioritize items, because there is only so much you can do at once.

Be sincere

People can tell when you’re insincere. Explain that the project or event sounds like a good one, but isn’t a right fit for you or what you’re looking for at that time.

“Remember that it isn’t about being mean when you learn to say no,” Babauta wrote. “It’s about taking care of your time, energy, and sanity. Once you learn how to say no in a good way, people will respect your willingness to practice self-care and prioritization.”