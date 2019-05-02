How to make friends as a nurse and why it’s so important

Cover your co-workers

While one of the first rules of any successful career is, “You don’t have to like everyone, just be able to work with them,” it’s important to be friendly to all co-workers, Millsap says. “Being respectful and tuned in is important. It’s very good to have open and honest relationships with others at work, particularly around the care that is given to patients” You don’t have to be besties like in the 7th grade, but its important to help your co-worker out in a friendly fashion. “Be in tune with what’s going on with them that day,” Millsap advises. “We’re taught to leave our problems at home but sometimes that is unrealistic. As a nurse who works with people, it behooves me to pick up on small nuances, even from co-workers. Maybe you’ll get a small indicator that they’re not on top of their game that day, so it’s important to have their back. Just watching what they need in light of what their job function is, taking a little of the stress off. I think that’s one way to define friendship.”

Make off-hours friendships all about fun

While she considers her co-workers "friends like family," Melissa Waggoner, BSN, RN, recommends off-hours friendships be all about stress relief. Now a director of surgical services in St. Cloud, Florida, Waggoner has worked in ICU and been part of the Open Heart team in previous positions. She highly recommends adventurous groups for outside-of-work friendships (even if they still end up mostly being nurses!). "Most nurses who have worked critical care are adrenalin junkies, so hiking, ziplining, motorcycling - all those are great ways to make friends outside work."

Pick friends who understand your time constraints

Most all of Millsap’s friends, even from her membership at a synagogue, tend to be nurses or other medical professionals. She recommends it. “I think that other nurse friends will understand the time constraints you’re dealing with. They can understand that you’re having to deal with fatigue and sometimes that end-of-the-day burnout from the stress of the job.” And it’s easier for her to be friends with people who understand that there are so many things to take care of at home after a 10-12 hour day that you might not have as much time to be with friends.

