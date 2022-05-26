How concerned should you be about monkeypox? An expert weighs in

Combined Shape Caption In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand on June 5, 2003. (CDC/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS Combined Shape Caption In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand on June 5, 2003. (CDC/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Human-to-human spread of the virus occurs by direct contact with an infected person’s skin or that person’s secretions. Transmission is limited to close household contacts or health care workers not wearing personal protective equipment. People with monkeypox are infectious to others from the onset of fever until all lesions scab over.

While monkeypox can be fatal, the infection will be mild and clear up after a few weeks for most people, Kennedy said. He added the overall risk for the public is low, and it’s not something people should be too concerned about at this time.

“Now that everybody is aware of it, health authorities all over the world are looking for it. So if people develop symptoms, instead of trying to figure out what this is — going through sort of the usual suspects — now we can immediately jump right to let’s check and see if this is monkeypox and isolate these people, and then trying to identify people they’ve come into contact with,” he said.

Vaccines can prevent infection, and treatments are available for those who are exposed or become infected.

“The smallpox vaccine does provide protection against monkeypox. So there are countermeasures available,” Kennedy added. “There’s a vaccine available. It’s not going to be widely available because there are contraindications for it. And a lot of people — at least a third of the U.S. — either has a contraindication or lives with someone who has a contraindication. So you’re not going to see widespread — everybody get vaccinated. There’s no need.”

Smallpox vaccines effectively prevent monkeypox if given before or within a few days of infection.

