Hormone-free drug for hot flashes succeeds in phase 3 trials

In addition to fewer hot flashes, the researchers said fezolinetant was linked to improved sleep.

“It is a novel, nonhormonal treatment that women who either cannot take hormones or who have, for some reason, selected not to do so,” Neal-Perry said at a press conference. “They now have an opportunity to have treatment for their bothersome symptoms.”

She continued: “There hasn’t been a lot of focus ... on hot flashes. It’s something that women are just expected to live through.

“(Fezolinetant) is a boon because we haven’t had other treatment options that are highly effective without significant side effects,” she concluded.

