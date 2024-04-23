Online shopping has become incredibly convenient thanks to retailers like Amazon and shipping giants UPS and FedEx. With just a few clicks, a world of possibilities opens up at our fingertips. But what is it about hitting the “buy” button that fills us with such joy and excitement? As it turns out, the psychology behind our love for online shopping is a combination of several factors.

Anticipation is one of the key reasons why online shopping is so appealing. For example, we’ve all felt solace in the thought of a package arriving after a tough day at work. As psychologist Joshua Klapow explained to Time magazine, awaiting something at your doorstep is “like Christmas every day.”

But it’s not just the anticipation that keeps us hooked. Online shopping offers an unparalleled level of convenience, with endless options and the ability to find exactly what we’re looking for on our own schedule. Klapow describes it as “a much more gratifying experience overall, because there’s less friction, less barriers, less behavioral cost, more specificity, and more choice.” It’s no wonder we find ourselves drawn to the ease and efficiency of online shopping.

Moreover, the instant gratification of clicking “buy now” and receiving our purchases quickly taps into our innate desire for immediate rewards, according to cognitive neuroscience researcher Joseph Kable, Time reported. This means “we prefer to have good things as soon as possible, and to postpone bad things as far as possible in the future,” he explained.

However, as with any source of pleasure, moderation is key. Experts caution that frequently checking out your online shopping cart can be a distraction from bigger problems.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to whether your online shopping habit is problematic,” said Jorge Barraza, program director and assistant professor at the University of Southern California, Time reported. “But it’s generally a good idea to ask yourself if your purchases are interfering with your quality of life.”

To maintain a healthy relationship with online shopping, try practicing mindfulness and gratitude for what you already have, according to Time. Before checking out, take a moment to review your cart and ask yourself if each item is a necessity or just a fleeting desire.