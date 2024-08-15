Have you ever looked in the mirror and felt like your face was rounder than usual? You might be experiencing what’s known as “moon face” or “cortisol face” — a condition where the face appears swollen and puffy. This health concern has been popping up on TikTok, where users are sharing their experiences and seeking answers.

Moon face, medically known as moon facies, refers to the swelling that builds up on the sides of the face, giving it a rounder, puffier appearance. While the condition is trending online for being stress-induced, medical professionals have long recognized this condition as a symptom of various health issues or medication side effects.

“The concept of cortisol face trending on social media as a common phenomenon for everyone experiencing stress is largely a myth,” Dr. Vijay Murthy, a doctor of functional medicine, told Yahoo Life.

You might remember “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland’s social media posts about having a swollen face because of the steroid prednisone. “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life,” she wrote on her post. “For those on prednisone I know what you’re going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have.”

The most common cause of moon face is long-term use of corticosteroid medications — like prednisone — according to the Cleveland Clinic. These drugs, while essential for treating various conditions, can lead to fluid retention and fat redistribution. Additionally, moon face may indicate underlying health concerns like Cushing’s syndrome or hypothyroidism.

“Cortisol face is more commonly associated with severe endocrine disorders like Cushing’s syndrome, where there is a significant and prolonged elevation of cortisol levels,” Murthy added.

For those experiencing moon face, it’s important to consult with a health care provider before making any changes.Dr. Raj Dasgupta advised Rolling Stone, “This could involve medication adjustments, hormone therapy, or lifestyle changes, depending on the specific cause.”

In the meantime, some lifestyle changes might help minimize your rounder appearance:

Reducing salt intake and processed foods to decrease fluid retention

Drinking water

Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise

Getting plenty of sleep to reduce overall inflammation

Although social media can provide support and raise awareness, professional medical advice should always be your first step when dealing with persistent facial swelling. Dr. Joel Kopelman, a facial plastic surgeon, cautioned, “It’s not advisable to rely solely on TikTok strategies or self-diagnosis,” because “self-treatment based on social media trends can be ineffective and even harmful, so professional guidance is always recommended,” Rolling Stone reported.

