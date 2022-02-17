Hamburger icon
Google doodle honors developer of chickenpox vaccine

What is a Google Doodle?.Every now and then, the Google logo transforms into colorful, interactive doodles to celebrate the world's pioneers, holidays and more.The concept of the doodle came from Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, before the company was even incorporated.Now, there's an entire team of illustrators (or doodlers) and engineers dedicated to Google Doodles.The team has created more than 2,000 doodles for homepages around the globe.Submit your idea requests to the team by emailing proposals@google.com.DeKalb County's Arantza Pena Popo won the competition in 2019

Virologist was born on this date in 1928 in Osaka, Japan

Michiaki Takahashi was born on this date in 1928 in Osaka, Japan. That name might not sound familiar, but you owe him a thank you if you’ve never had chickenpox.

The virologist developed the first vaccine against chickenpox that has since been administered to millions of children around the world as an effective measure to prevent severe cases of the contagious viral disease and its transmission.

ExploreWhy you might have a shingles flare-up after your COVID vaccination

Google honors the doctor on his birthday with his own doodle.

After studying measles and polio, Takahashi accepted a research fellowship in 1963 at Baylor College in the United States. He turned his focus to chickenpox after his son developed a serious bout of the highly transmissible virus.

He returned to Japan in 1965 to do more research, and in five years the vaccine was ready for clinical trials. In 1974, Takahashi had developed the first vaccine targeting the varicella virus that causes chickenpox.

In 1986, the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases at Osaka University began the rollout in Japan as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Takahashi’s vaccine is now used in more than 80 countries. preventing millions of cases of chickenpox each year.

