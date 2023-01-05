Get going: You live in a top 10 city for an active lifestyle

When the points were tallied, Honolulu came out on top with a score of 62.19. If packing up your life and moving to the big island doesn’t appeal to you, however, you’re in luck.

With a score of 54.86, Atlanta ranked No. 10 overall, finishing second for budget and participation, and 24th for sports and outdoors.

The city tied for first for the number of swimming pools per capita and was third for number of tennis courts per capita.

In addition, Atlanta ranked:

14th – dance schools per capita

– dance schools per capita 34th – fitness centers per capita

– fitness centers per capita 37th – walk score

– walk score 45th – basketball hoops per capita

– basketball hoops per capita 46th – percentage of physically inactive adults

– percentage of physically inactive adults 46th – baseball and softball diamonds per capita

– baseball and softball diamonds per capita 51st – public and municipal golf courses per capita

– public and municipal golf courses per capita 53rd – average monthly fitness club fees

If staying indoors and sitting on the couch is more to your liking, you might want to move to North Las Vegas, Nevada, which scored only 26.33. Ranking No. 100 for budget and participation and No. 97 for sports and outdoors, there seems to be little to tempt you to be active.

