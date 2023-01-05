BreakingNews
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy loses 7th House vote for speaker amid stalemate
ajc logo
X

Get going: You live in a top 10 city for an active lifestyle

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago
It’s easier to keep your resolution of having a healthier lifestyle when you live in the right place

Americans’ top New Year’s resolutions include exercising more and losing weight. Unfortunately, WalletHub reported, about 90% won’t keep those resolutions.

For some people, where they live can be an impediment to cultivating a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Explore3 benefits of exercising outside in cold weather

“Safe physical activity spaces (public parks), biking routes, and active community offerings are the most effective strategies for an active community. For instance, you can bike to your grocery store or work has been shown to relate to better personal health,” Sami Yli-Piipari, Department of Kinesiology in the Mary Francis Early College of Education at the University of Georgia, told WalletHub, citing Hosford et al., 2022; 15-min city concept.

With that in mind, the financial website compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across two key dimensions — budget and participation, and sports and outdoors — to determine 2023′s best and worst cities for an active lifestyle. It then evaluated those dimensions using 36 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale.

Its data set ranged from monthly fitness club fees to bike score to how many physically inactive adults live there.

When the points were tallied, Honolulu came out on top with a score of 62.19. If packing up your life and moving to the big island doesn’t appeal to you, however, you’re in luck.

Source: WalletHub
ExploreIt's OK, weekend warriors. Save your exercise for your days off

With a score of 54.86, Atlanta ranked No. 10 overall, finishing second for budget and participation, and 24th for sports and outdoors.

The city tied for first for the number of swimming pools per capita and was third for number of tennis courts per capita.

In addition, Atlanta ranked:

  • 14th – dance schools per capita
  • 34th – fitness centers per capita
  • 37th – walk score
  • 45th – basketball hoops per capita
  • 46th – percentage of physically inactive adults
  • 46th – baseball and softball diamonds per capita
  • 51st – public and municipal golf courses per capita
  • 53rd – average monthly fitness club fees

If staying indoors and sitting on the couch is more to your liking, you might want to move to North Las Vegas, Nevada, which scored only 26.33. Ranking No. 100 for budget and participation and No. 97 for sports and outdoors, there seems to be little to tempt you to be active.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: James Schnepf & Contributed

Southern Company, Georgia Power announce executive leadership changes4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
7h ago

Credit: TWITTER/CUMULUS

99X brings back Steve Barnes, Axel Lowe to the fold with more to come
4h ago

Credit: TWITTER/CUMULUS

99X brings back Steve Barnes, Axel Lowe to the fold with more to come
4h ago

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app
2h ago
The Latest

National Guard officer only second nurse to receive Distinguished Flying Cross
4h ago
Researchers test ‘holy grail’ tech that could end chemo for some cancer patients
23h ago
Southeast Georgia Health System to hold hiring events
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top