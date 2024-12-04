While most people are dreaming of lazy nights and tasty treats, TikTok’s latest obsession, the “Winter Arc,” is turning the holiday season on its head.

“Instead of hunkering down and enduring the cold, the ‘Winter Arc’ trend turns the season into a period of intentional personal growth,” Dr. Shakira Espada-Campos, chief of behavioral health at MD Live by Evernorth, told Today. “Each little goal you hit can boost your confidence and remind you that you’re moving forward, even in the quiet months.”

The concept, coined by Carly Berges, is simple yet powerful: use the 90 days between October and January to establish healthy habits before the new year begins. While many people typically slow down during these months due to shorter days and holiday festivities, “Winter Arc” participants use this time to grind, focusing on physical health, mental wellness and personal development.

In Berges video, which has amassed nearly 5 million views since posted on Sept. 29, she explains starting your own arc doesn’t require dramatic lifestyle changes. Begin with manageable goals like establishing a consistent sleep schedule, incorporating daily movement or dedicating time to spiritual practices. “What are some goals that you wanted to work toward that you thought about working toward all year but haven’t gotten around to yet?” Berges prompts. “That is where you want to be drawing your inspiration from.”

The beauty of this wellness trend lies in its flexibility and personal nature. By starting these habits before January, you’ll enter the new year with momentum rather than mounting pressure to transform overnight.