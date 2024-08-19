Pet turtles may be cute enough to kiss, but the infectious germs they carry can come with serious consequences. A salmonella outbreak linked to the shelled swimmers can be found in 21 states, including multiple cases of infection in Georgia.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Friday that salmonella outbreaks have led to 51 confirmed illnesses and 23 hospitalizations, more than twice the numbers in its 2023 warning. The CDC explained, however, that the true number of people infected is likely much higher than what can be confirmed right now.

Explore Salmonella outbreak brings CDC warning over small turtles

“Public health officials are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella linked to small turtles,” the CDC reported. “Although any turtle can carry Salmonella germs that can spread to you and make you sick, turtles with shells less than 4 inches long are a known source of illness. Always take steps to stay healthy around your small turtles.”

Much of Middle America remains untouched, with some infections confirmed on the West Coast. A majority of the cases have been along the eastern side of the country, with around 39% in the Southeast.

“A federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long as pets because they have caused many illnesses, especially in young children,” the CDC said. “Despite the ban, these turtles are sometimes still sold illegally online, at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands.”

Explore USDA moves to limit salmonella in raw poultry products

“Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean,” the CDC reported. “These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam. You can get sick from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.”

CDC’s advice for turtle owners

Wash your hands

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching, feeding or caring for turtles or cleaning their habitats. Adults should supervise handwashing for young children. Most people sick in this outbreak are children.

Play safely

Don’t kiss or snuggle turtles, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.

Keep your turtle out of your kitchen and other areas where you eat, store, or prepare food.

Keep things clean

Clean all of your turtle supplies outside the house, if possible, including tanks, toys and feeders.

If you clean the supplies indoors, don’t clean them in the kitchen or other areas where you eat or prepare food. Use a laundry sink or bathtub, and thoroughly clean and disinfect the area right after.

Pick the right pet for your family

Pet turtles are not recommended for households with children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. These people are at greater risk for serious illness. If your household includes these people, you should consider picking a different pet for your family.

Call your health care provider right away if you have any of these severe salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: not urinating (peeing) much; dry mouth and throat; feeling dizzy when standing up

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.