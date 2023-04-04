Georgia ranks very high among states with most STD cases

If there’s a reason to be optimistic, it could be that Georgia falls in the bottom half of the rankings — No. 28 — for average yearly increases in STDs since 2015. The Peach State’s 3.16% increase is not even half of No. 1 Iowa’s 8.39%.

Although abstinence is the most effective way to prevent STDs, the numbers suggest it isn’t a very popular method. Reducing how many sexual partners you have, practicing mutual monogamy and using a condom are all ways you can lessen your risk.

Explore Sexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia

If you can’t reduce your risk, the CDC recommends you be tested at least once a year for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Women should be tested early in their pregnancy for syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. People with multiple or anonymous partners should be tested every three to six months, the CDC recommends.