X

Georgia ranks very high among states with most STD cases

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

April 9-15 is STI Awareness Week. The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, and not much has changed since COVID-19 protocols have ended.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, STD rates have continued to climb year over year. Backgroundchecks.org analyzed the CDC’s data to determine which states had the most cases per 100,000 residents. It used “the most recent data available via the CDC’s Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance and included cases for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV as well as primary & secondary (P&S) syphilis.”

ExplorePandemic doesn’t stop ‘stunning’ rise in gonorrhea, syphilis cases

The numbers were not good for Georgia, which had the third highest number of cases at 1,657 per 100K residents. That comes to 147,340 total cases in the state, which is the fifth highest tally.

According to the data, Georgia had:

  • 23,463 cases of gonorrhea (eighth highest)
  • 62,582 cases of chlamydia (seventh highest)
  • 1,757 cases of syphilis (fifth highest)
  • 57,561 cases of HIV prevalence (fifth highest)
  • 1,977 HIV diagnoses (fourth highest)

If there’s a reason to be optimistic, it could be that Georgia falls in the bottom half of the rankings — No. 28 — for average yearly increases in STDs since 2015. The Peach State’s 3.16% increase is not even half of No. 1 Iowa’s 8.39%.

Although abstinence is the most effective way to prevent STDs, the numbers suggest it isn’t a very popular method. Reducing how many sexual partners you have, practicing mutual monogamy and using a condom are all ways you can lessen your risk.

ExploreSexually transmitted diseases surging in Georgia

If you can’t reduce your risk, the CDC recommends you be tested at least once a year for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Women should be tested early in their pregnancy for syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. People with multiple or anonymous partners should be tested every three to six months, the CDC recommends.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

$3 billion later, settlement ends government case over Atlanta tax shelters5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Woman shot in SUV after leaving downtown Atlanta strip club, police say
2h ago

Police: Man shot on Downtown Connector after turning down street racing attempt
54m ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
48m ago

Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center
48m ago

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Cherokee school board member accused of verbal abuse of trans wrestler
19h ago
The Latest

New sensor could tell patients if they have COVID or the flu within seconds
3h ago
Analysis: Atlanta gets healthier; 2 other Georgia cities among 5 unhealthiest
3h ago
Georgia Nurses Foundation opens application period for 2023 scholarships
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top