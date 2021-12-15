Gene therapy shows promise in curing sickle cell

The clinical trial involved doctors across the country, including Dr. Lakshmanan Krishnamurti, who ,during that time, was director of the bone marrow transplantation program at Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and a professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

LentiGlobin involves removing stem cells from a person’s bone marrow. Lab technicians then expose those cells to a virus that inserts into them a healthy copy of the hemoglobin gene.

The patient’s remaining bone marrow is killed off with chemotherapy, and the repaired stem cells are implanted and start producing healthy hemoglobin.

“This is kind of like doing a bone marrow transplant into yourself,” said Dr. Lewis Hsu, chief medical officer of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

Almost all of the defective genes displayed promising signs three years past their treatment. Those signs, indicative of a permanent cure, were:

Almost all their red blood cells contained healthy hemoglobin rather than the faulty hemoglobin caused by defective genes.

Their red blood cells are breaking down at a normal rate; sickle cell disease usually causes the cells to break down much faster.

None had experienced severe pain episodes that landed them in the emergency department; prior to treatment, they typically suffered more than three a year.

Kanter told HealthDay News she expects LentiGlobin will move to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval within the next couple of years.

“Unfortunately, I think for a long time it will be very expensive. The next steps of this are how do you make it easier and less expensive and more available,” she said.

