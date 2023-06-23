Frozen fruit sold at Aldi stores in Georgia recalled for Listeria

Sunrise Growers has issued a voluntary recall of frozen fruit linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was announced Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were sold to Aldi stores in Georgia, and in Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods and AWG stores in many other states between fall 2022 and this week.

The Season’s Choice Tropical Blend was distributed to Aldi stores.

The organism Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Short-term symptoms in healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

No illnesses linked to the recall have been reported.

The full list of product brands, including package codes, can be found on the FDA website.

The FDA recommends throwing out any products suspected of being contaminated, and to see a doctor if feeling ill.