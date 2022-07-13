Four home remedies to cure summer ailments

Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory powers and can calm itching. Just put a few drops in the area of the bite and rub it into your skin.

Poison Ivy

Poison ivy can be one of the biggest fears of the summer, one that follows you on every hike and camping trip. While it can feel like the worst thing imaginable, there is actually a quick fix.

Mix together aloe vera and tea-tree oil, and — with gloves on your hands — rub the mixture onto the affected area. It also helps to do this as soon as possible after being infected by poison ivy.

Dehydration

Summer is a time for constant activity. Factor in the heat and you’ve got a recipe for dehydration. So it’s important to find ways to maximize hydration.

Mixing water, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, honey and a pinch of salt works as a natural electrolyte drink. A bit of salt mixed with fluids actually works to enhance hydration.

