Fort Valley State University gets approval for nursing program

Fort Valley State University is accepting applications for the inaugural class of its new nursing program, which has been approved by the Georgia Board of Nursing.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for those students that want to go into the medical field — they now have more options on campus,” FVSU sophomore Travion Jackson told WMAZ Channel 13.
Jackson is majoring in biology now, but told the news station he hopes to have a career in medicine as a nurse or even a doctor.
FVSU is only the second HBCU in Georgia to offer a Bachelor of Arts in Nursing degree. The other is Albany State.
The first student cohort, which will begin in August, will be 40 students, according to director of nursing Lawanda Greene. “We plan to increase that by 20 for the second cohort which would be in 2024,” she told WMAZ.
According to the school’s website, “The mission of Fort Valley State University’s Nursing program is to prepare diverse nursing scholars to safely deliver quality, ethical healthcare that meets the holistic needs of clients. FVSU nursing is committed to working with rural, underserved communities to improve access to care and decrease health disparities.”
The school is taking applications for the program’s first class through March 1. Interested students can find admission standards here.
