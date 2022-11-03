Former Georgia National Guard member finds home as ER nurse

“The idea of becoming a nurse had been building up slowly,” he said. “I always enjoyed the medical training we got in the Army. So I said, ‘You know, I think I’m going to become a nurse.’”

In 2020 he enrolled at Craven Community College, graduating this past May as one of only three men in his class.

“As crazy as the ER can be, I absolutely love it,” Willis said. He began his residency at Novant Health Emergency Department and is currently doing a rotation at Novant Health New Hanover Orthopedic Hospital.

The Army veteran’s patients range from infants to seniors, with injuries from mild to severe. Although the days are difficult, he told Novant Health, he said he feels at home again.

“That’s one of the best parts about nursing,” Willis said. “You can learn something new, especially in the emergency room, almost every day.”

