Fisher-Price recalls more than 2 million swings after suffocation deaths

Babies should never be left to sleep in Snuga infant swings, Product Safety Commission says

By Morayo Ogunbayo
1 hour ago

Toy brand Fisher-Price has recalled more than 2 million Snuga infant swings after five suffocations deaths of babies ages 1-3 months were reported.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Snuga swings should never be used for sleeping and should never have beddings materials added tothem, because the headrest and body support can increase the suffocation risk.

Approximately 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, according to the commission, as well as 500 in Mexico and 999,000 in Canada. The five deaths all occurred from 2012 to 2022.

The commission said consumers should immediately remove the swing’s headrest and body support insert before using it again.

“Parents and caregivers should never use any inclined seated products, such as swings, gliders, soothers, and rockers, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material due to the risk of suffocation,” the commission added.

Fisher-Price is offering a $25 refund to all who purchased the swing and remove its inserts. The refund can be requested at www.service.mattel.com.

Richard Trumka, , Product Safey commissioner, said the swing “remains unsafe for infant sleep,” even with the inserts taken out.

“My advice: get your $25 refund and then throw this product away; do not keep it in your homes because even after the so-called “repair” this product will still be unsafe for infant sleep,” Trumka said in a statement.

