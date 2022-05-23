FDA, CDC investigate salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter

Two of the 14 cases reported so far were in Georgia. There were also two cases in Texas, and one case each in Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Explore McCormick recalls three seasonings over salmonella concern

Smuckers released a statement Friday saying the recalled peanut butter was in retail and other outlets. Recalled products include creamy, crunchy, natural and no-sugar-added varieties. The full list can be found on the FDA website. If you find any of these products in your home, the FDA recommends throwing them away immediately.