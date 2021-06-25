FDA approves ‘gamechanger’ weight-loss drug

A global study earlier this year by scientists at University College London involved 2,000 people who were either overweight or had obesity (average weight 232 pounds), and took place at 129 sites in 16 countries across Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

A third (35%) of the participants who took semaglutide lost more than one-fifth (greater than or equal to 20%) of their total body weight.

“The findings of this study represent a major breakthrough for improving the health of people with obesity,” said Rachel Batterham, professor of obesity, diabetes and endocrinology who leads the Centre for Obesity Research at UCL and the UCLH Centre for Weight Management. “Three quarters (75%) of people who received semaglutide 2.4mg lost more than 10% of their body weight, and more than one-third lost more than 20%. No other drug has come close to producing this level of weight loss — this really is a gamechanger. For the first time, people can achieve through drugs what was only possible through weight-loss surgery.”

