Experimental drug that regrows teeth could be ready by decade’s end

By
46 minutes ago
Scientists in Japan have developed a drug that can regrow teeth, and they’re nearly ready to begin human trials.

While conducting research on mice a few ago, the team discovered those rodents missing the gene needed to produce the protein USAG-1 would grow extra teeth.

USAG-1 works with other proteins to prevent tooth growth, the group found. Their experimental drug blocks one of these interactions, thus allowing growth.

The scientists, at the Medical Research Institute Kitano Hospital in Osaka, published their research on mice and ferrets in 2021. The Japanese newspaper Mainichi recently reported the group should be ready for human trials next July, according to Gizmodo.

“The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist’s dream. I’ve been working on this since I was a graduate student.” Katsu Takahashi, the team’s lead researcher, told the newspaper.

The drug will initially be tested on people with a rare genetic condition called anodontia, which prevents them from growing any teeth. If the trial is successful, Takahashi said, it could receive regulatory approval by 2030 as a treatment for 2- to 6-year-olds with anodontia.

The researchers said they believe their treatment could someday be used for people who have lost teeth to gum disease or other conditions.

According to Gizmodo, at least 25% of those 65 and older in the United States have severe tooth loss — eight or fewer teeth left — and 1 in 6 older Americans have lost all their teeth.

“In any case, we’re hoping to see a time when tooth-regrowth medicine is a third choice alongside dentures and implants,” Takahashi said.

About the Author

Nancy Clanton

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

