Essential items every nurse should have in their locker

Nurses are the backbone of the medical field, working long hours and facing unexpected situations. Being prepared for the chaos, however, might help you make it through your shift.

“Prepping allows you to focus on the positive things you can do to help yourself and how you can help others,” Food Bunker wrote. Part of that prep should be stocking your locker with items to help reduce stress.

So before you tackle the day, make sure your locker has these essentials.

Snacks and hydration

It’s important to remain hydrated during your demanding job. Dehydration can cause lack of focus and leave room for mistakes, and being hungry you can cause you to become easily distracted.

Good snacks to have are nuts, dried fruits and granola. According to the Daily Nurse, having gut-friendly snacks can provide a quick boost without weighing you down.

Comfort pieces

As a nurse, you never know what the day will bring. In cases where something tragic happens or you’re having a bad day, having something to provide comfort can help lift the weight off your shoulders. Comfort items can be a sweater, scarf or even a small, plush teddy bear.

“The soft fabric against your skin can calm your nerves and make those long, stressful hours seem easier to handle,” the Daily Nurse wrote.

Grounding image

Sometimes, to get us through the day, we need a sense of belonging and a nurturing touch. Keeping a family photo or pictures of your friends or even a small abstract painting can remind you of happy times during stressful situations and relieve anxiety.

“Pictures of nature, seascapes, and fractals might induce relaxation,” Health wrote.

Having snacks, pictures and comfy items might help relieve your stress and anxiety throughout the workday. They can also be used when you’re off the clock.