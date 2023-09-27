BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge

Emory Healthcare drops Christmas Eve, adds Juneteenth to paid holidays list

Pulse
By
48 minutes ago
X

This is the last year Emory Healthcare employees will get Christmas Eve off with pay unless they use a PTO day.

Instead, they will get June 19, or Juneteenth, off. While President Joe Biden declared the date a federal holiday in 2021, the switch has not been without controversy.

ExploreJuneteenth is now a federal holiday. Some Metro Atlanta employers giving paid day off, others not

“I don’t understand why they can’t do both,” DeKalb County NAACP president Edwina Clanton (no relation to this author) told Atlanta News First.

“I’m sure it will put anger in some hearts,” she added. “Why do we have to do this? Why can’t we have our old holidays off? Some more consideration, even asking the employees which days you want to give up, that may have worked better.”

Dr. Joon Sup Lee, CEO of Emory Healthcare, said in a memo that leadership did not want to add another paid holiday, noting Emory already offers nine each year. Other Atlanta health systems offer only six, Lee noted.

“For each observed holiday, our clinics and business offices close, which means our patients are unable to make clinic appointments for those days,” he said. “To minimize the impact on patient care, we will not be adding another paid holiday to our calendar.”

ExploreEmory Healthcare names new CEO

An Emory spokesperson issued this statement: “In response to requests from our care team members over the past few years, we are pleased to add Juneteenth to the holidays we recognize. At Emory Healthcare, we strive to support our employees and our diverse communities in recognizing holidays that are meaningful and important to them. Christmas has been, and will remain, a recognized holiday. However, beginning in 2024, we will remove Christmas Eve as a recognized holiday and replace it with Juneteenth. We are committed to providing our patients as much access to care as possible and always consider this factor in decisions regarding holidays.”

Emory Healthcare is the nonprofit organization that runs Emory’s 11 hospitals and 250 clinics, labs and other facilities, and is home to 24,000-plus employees.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ALERT
Delays on I-285 after truck carrying excavator crashes into bridge
29m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why you should have faith in these Braves
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
47m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
47m ago

Credit: Obituary photo

Legal notice provides more details into deadly Atlanta police encounter
39m ago
The Latest

Discounts for nurses who want to check out Atlanta’s attractions
4h ago
Bullies exist in nursing, and you might just find one in the mirror
Health workers warn loosening mask advice in hospitals would harm patients
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
14h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
20h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top