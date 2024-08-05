Earthgang’s Olu champions mental health through hip-hop

Olu, one half the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo Earthgang, and also known as “Johnny Venus,” is making waves not just with his music but with his passionate advocacy for mental health. The artist has transformed his personal journey into a mission to promote wellness within the music industry and beyond.

From personal journey to public advocacy

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Olu’s focus on mental health intensified, and he began hosting public workout sessions in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. While you can no longer catch him for free on the green, his initiative has since expanded, and he recently hosted yoga sessions at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Seeking to deepen his knowledge and practice, Olu embarked on a transformative journey to Bali, where he completed a 200-hour yoga instructor course. “I could have done it here in Atlanta … But I was like, nah, I need a complete reset, a complete break,” Olu told People magazine, explaining how the program blended Eastern philosophy with Western practices.

COMPXSS: A vision of holistic wellness

Inspired by his experiences in Bali, Olu founded COMPXSS, a wellness brand dedicated to teaching mindfulness and movement. His innovative approach has resonated not only with fans but also with professional sports teams, including the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, according to People magazine.

Environmental activism and mental health

Recognizing the link between environmental and mental health, Olu, along with his Earthgang partner Doctor Dot, established the Earthgang Foundation in 2022. The foundation focuses on tackling environmental issues while promoting mental well-being.

“It’s nearly impossible to focus on education, mental health and financial stability when you don’t have the basic necessities of proper food, shelter and protection,” said Olu, according to the Foundation’s website. “This project is a gift to future generations.”

Earthgang’s commitment to sustainable environmentalism was highlighted on April 27, 2023, when the duo sponsored a run for environmental awareness. This initiative led the Atlanta City Council to declare the day “Earthgang Day.”

As a three-time Grammy nominee, Olu stands as a beacon of holistic success in the hip-hop industry, inspiring fans and fellow artists to prioritize health alongside their professional pursuits.

“Keep going because you never know who you are inspiring. So many have inspired me. 🙏🏿🫶🏾✨🌿” he said in a recent Instagram post.