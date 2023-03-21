Doctors remove fetus from 1-year-old girl’s brain

The National Institutes of Health defines the condition, called fetus in fetu, “as the presence of one of the twins in the body of the other.” It is most frequently found in the abdominal area, but has been reported in other parts of the body. The condition occurs in about 1 in 500,000 live births.

The young girl demonstrated delayed motor skills, and couldn’t sit up on her own. However, she had no symptoms of intracranial hypertension — nausea, vomiting, irritability or deviated downward eyes — and showed full range of motion and normal muscle tone in her arms and legs.