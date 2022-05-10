Damar Lewis, Northside Hospital Duluth

Lewis let her know he would be praying, and she could call him anytime for updates or to talk. Rivera said those midnight chats became a break from all the sadness and worry. Once, when Lewis put her father on Facetime so they could see each other, Rivera could also see the nurse, “suited up with masks and gowns, putting his life at risk to save my dad,” she wrote.

Lewis said he would look forward to those late-night calls from Rivera. He got to know her family through their conversations, and she told him funny stories about her parents.

Rivera’s father, too, was dying, and she was told she could see him one last time. Though her father died before she could get to the hospital, Rivera went into his room, and Lewis met her there. They shared sorrow over the loss.

“It was very emotional because when you take care of somebody for so long, you build a bond with your patients,” he said. “At that point, I didn’t care about social distancing or no touching — she was there alone, and I was not going to let her be alone.”

Rivera said Lewis gave his all to help her get through the loss of both her parents.

“It was a profound moment in my nursing career.,” Lewis said. “I’m glad I could have that type of impact during COVID. It definitely gave me the reassurance of why I decided to become a nurse.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

Read more about the nurses honored at this year’s ceremony:

Shannan Browning, Piedmont Healthcare

Lauren DePietro, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Sarah Harper, Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Rose Horton, Emory Healthcare

Gina Papa, Clarkston Community Health Center

Deepa Patel, Wellstar Shared Services

Andrew Perea, Kaiser Permanente

Cherish Ramirez, Piedmont Healthcare

Julie Singleton, Northeast Georgia Health System

Denise Ray, Piedmont Healthcare: Nurse Leader Award

DAMAR LEWIS

Age: 34

Current job: Registered nurse at Northside Duluth in Gwinnett County. He was working full time in property management when he decided to go back to school at night and get his nursing degree.

Years of experience: 4

Educational background in nursing: BSN, RN-CCRN from Western Governors University

Family info: Lewis is the first in his family to earn a college degree, an accomplishment he wanted to be an inspiration to his 15-year-old brother. “I wanted him to see it doesn’t matter where your beginnings are; it’s all about what you make of life.”