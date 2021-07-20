Coffee doesn’t raise your risk for heart rhythm problems, study finds

A February analysis by the American Heart Association of three major studies found drinking one or more cups of black coffee a day lowered the risk of heart failure on a long-term basis. Other studies have found that coffee consumption may have anti-inflammatory benefits and is associated with reduced risks of cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s and other diseases.

In the new study, UCSF scientists analyzed data on 386,258 coffee drinkers via the community-based UK Biobank, a prospective study of participants in England’s National Health Services. It was an unprecedented sample size for this type of inquiry.

“Only a randomized clinical trial can definitively demonstrate clear effects of coffee or caffeine consumption,” Marcus said. “But our study found no evidence that consuming caffeinated beverages increased the risk of arrhythmia. Coffee’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may play a role, and some properties of caffeine could be protective against some arrhythmias.”

The full study was published online Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

