CNA exams to be offered in languages other than English in some areas

One way to ease nurses’ workloads is to hire more CNAs. Certified nursing assistants transport, bathe and feed patients, in addition to stocking supplies and logging patient information. Their important work frees up nurses to give more medical care.

There are currently more than 5,400 CNA job opening in Georgia, according to Indeed.com, but many qualified candidates might not apply because English isn’t their first language and they have problems passing the CNA exam.

Massachusetts is changing that. Starting next year, candidates can take the certification test in English, Spanish or Chinese, thanks to a new multilingual policy.

“The English-only exam for certified nurse aides (CNAs) has prevented non-native speakers — including those with years of nursing experience in other countries — from accessing the entry level health care role here,” WWLP 22 News wrote.

Gov. Maura Healey signed the policy into law last week.

“Just before the pandemic, we turned away probably three dozen applicants that wanted to become nurse aides because we knew they couldn’t pass the test in English, so this is going to be a huge help for us, and I think it’s going to benefit other populations, as well,” said Bill Graves, president and CEO of the South Cove Manor, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Quincy where the vast majority of residents are native Chinese speakers. “We could hire another dozen tomorrow and put them to work right away if they could pass the test.”

The CNA exam used to be available in Chinese before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the state used a different exam provider, state senators Jo Comerford and John Keenan and state representative Tackey Chan said.

“The demand is immediate — it’s now, and I think we have to respond as quickly as possible,” Keenan added. “It’s long overdue. I can’t imagine how isolating it must be when somebody is in a room and unable to communicate with a nurse, CNA or anyone that comes in.”