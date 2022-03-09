Citrus is your best friend this season

Citrus scents like lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit are known to boost moods. Citrus fruits can help reduce stress, anxiety and tension. Citrus also provides vitamin C and helps the body absorb iron.

If you’ve experienced a lack of energy during the winter months, upping your vitamin C intake and getting some vitamin D can help get you out of a funk. As temperatures drop, rise and drop again, our immune systems take a major hit. Eating fruits with high levels of vitamin C can help.