Citrus is your best friend this season

Summer is three months away, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait until then to take advantage of sunny weather fruits. Citrus is a fruit you should be adding to your daily intake in addition to vegetables and proteins.
Citrus scents like lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit are known to boost moods. Citrus fruits can help reduce stress, anxiety and tension. Citrus also provides vitamin C and helps the body absorb iron.
If you’ve experienced a lack of energy during the winter months, upping your vitamin C intake and getting some vitamin D can help get you out of a funk. As temperatures drop, rise and drop again, our immune systems take a major hit. Eating fruits with high levels of vitamin C can help.
Of course, while the benefits of citrus are obvious, for some, it can be difficult to enjoy. For those who suffer from acid reflux, for example, there are other ways to get your vitamin C. Try a new recipe that calls for a citrus sauce. Or juice your own citrus and dilute with water or another fruit that’s lower in acidity like apples, pears or melons.
