Children’s Healthcare nurses throw ‘prom’ for Lambert High patient

But Faith’s prom night was spent at Children’s.

Her nurses weren’t about to let her miss out on such a milestone event, however. They encouraged her to put on her black dress and red shoes anyway, and to take a stroll down the hall to show them off.

“When my mom came in, I peeked out and was like ‘Oh!’ There’s streamers and a sign and I was like, ‘OK this is going to be a prom I guess!’” she told 11 Alive.

In addition to the sign, which read “Will you go to prom with us?” the nurses used a pillow case to make Faith a prom queen sash. There was even dancing and posing for photos.

“That’s going to be a lot more memorable than my real prom would have been,” she said. “It was really unforgettable.”

“I’m sure their job description doesn’t include throw a fake prom for one patient or going the extra mile but they constantly do,” Faith wrote in an Instagram post. “Their love and compassion is something I admire and love about them.”

The teen was able to attend and speak at her graduation and even attended a few parties afterward.

She began the next phase of her treatment June 1, her mother wrote in a blog that keeps everyone up to date with Faith’s journey. Despite the chemo making her sick, Faith is going ahead with plans to attend the University of California Santa Barbara in the fall. The nurses at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital will take over there.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.