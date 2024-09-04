Can alcohol ever be healthy? Here are four options from nutritionists

It can feel like scientists go back and forth every day on the possible health benefits and side effects of alcohol.

Alcohol has been found to possibly lower the risk of heart disease because of its effects on stress in the brain, according to a study done by Massachusetts General Hospital. It has also widely been identified as a carcinogen, with a small but notable increase in the risk of cancer mortality associated with even light alcohol consumption.

Although there is no perfect answer on whether alcohol is healthy, it is still important to make healthy choices in your consumption.

Nutritionists and experts have identified the four healthiest alcoholic beverages for anyone who wants to let loose and maintain their heart, body and mind.

A glass of bubbly

At only 80 calories, sparkling wine is one of the healthiest forms of alcohol.

Aside from low calories, it can also benefit heart health because of the antioxidants in grapes, according to the Standard.

A glass of bubbly might be the best option, but dry red or white wines can have similar benefits with only a few more calories.

Light beer

Light beer markets itself as a healthier option, and some experts agree. In addition to fewer calories, registered dietitian Chris Mohr told USA Today, light beer has a lower alcohol content, allowing people to drink more with fewer adverse side effects.

It also contains the fermentation in regular beer that can aid gut health, he said.

Spirits

You might not consider spirits to be a healthy form of alcohol, but Today reported some experts have found the pure versions of these drinks can actually be a good choice.

The key, however, is making sure you are not overserved, sticking to 1.5 ounces, which is standard for spirits. At that size, they are only 100 calories.

Nutritionists recommend vodka and club soda, rum and diet coke, a small martini as the healthiest spirit-based drinks.

Explore Why dietitians want you to stop adding collagen to your cocktails

Canned hard seltzers

Canned alcoholic beverages, especially seltzers, have exploded in popularity the past few years, mostly because of their ease of use and branding. However, many people do not know how much healthier these can be compared to other alcoholic options.

The cans are good for portion control, and the choice of a low or zero sugar seltzer can make for an almost healthy night, NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom, Ph.D. and certified nutrition specialist, told Today.

For an extra health boost, try a hard kombucha, which is good for your gut and typically low calorie.

