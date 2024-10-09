Boomers expected to live longer than predecessors, but in worse health

A new study has found that baby boomers, people born from 1946 to 1964, are experiencing worse health outcomes than their predecessors, despite living longer on average than these previous generations.

In what the study calls a “generational health drift,” baby boomers across the United States and Europe have higher levels of diabetes, high cholesterol, lung disease and heart problems than previous generations at the same age.

Looking at health data from more than 100,000 people ages 50 and older from 2008 to 2024, the study, by University of Oxford and University College London researchers, found a small break in disability trends from the Silent Generation (boomers’ predecessors), saying the results were “slowing, stalling, or reversing for cohorts,” which is promising.

The results between men and women were similar, however, the study clarifies it is possible for other studies to find gender disparities in this phenomenon.

While the study found no concrete reasonings for this change in quality of life, one factor may be the increase in obesity across post-World War II generations.

This quality of life change may be the start of a trend, according to Laura Gimeno, a doctoral candidate at UCL and lead author of the study.

“Generation X were more likely to be obese, have diabetes, and be in poor mental health than Baby Boomers in their 40s,” Gimeno told CNN. “The fact that we aren’t seeing an improvement here is concerning.”

