Back to school, teens and depression

Feelings of sadness, which can include crying spells for no apparent reason

Frustration or feelings of anger, even over small matters

Feeling hopeless or empty

Irritability or annoyed mood

Loss of interest or pleasure in usual activities

Loss of interest in, or conflict with, family and friends

Low self-esteem

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Fixation on past failures, or exaggerated self-blame or self-criticism

Extreme sensitivity to rejection or failure, and the need for excessive reassurance

Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things

Ongoing sense that life and the future are grim and bleak

Frequent thoughts of death, dying or suicide

Treatment depends on the type and severity of a teenager’s depression symptoms. A combination of talk therapy and medication can be effective for most teens with depression. If a teen has severe depression or is in danger of self-harm, he or she may need a hospital stay or may need to participate in an outpatient treatment program until symptoms improve.

While antidepressant drugs often effectively treat depression and anxiety in children and teenagers, their use in children and teens must be monitored carefully, as rarely there can be severe side effects. Antidepressants carry a Food and Drug Administration black box warning about a risk of increased suicidal thinking and behavior in some people under 25.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.