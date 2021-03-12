Study: Pandemic causes depression, anxiety for 1 in 5 health care workers

The worldwide study found care givers in the Middle East suffered the greatest, with 34.6% experiencing depression and 28.9% experiencing anxiety.

“The Middle-East experienced a high number of patients with COVID-19, and it may be that this caseload put additional strain on healthcare professionals,” Nathaniel Scherer, a research assistant at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and co-lead author, told CNN via email.

North American health care workers had the lowest percentage of depression and anxiety, at 18.7% and 14.8%, respectively.

Scherer told CNN to be cautious when interpreting those results, however, because only seven of the 65 studies analyzed data from the Middle East and only two from North America.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.