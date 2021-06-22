Autopsy: COVID brains similar to those with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s

“We used the same tools they’ve used — as well as other, more definitive ones — and really looked hard for the virus’s presence,” he said in a Stanford news release. “And we couldn’t find it.”

“Viral infection appears to trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body that may cause inflammatory signaling across the blood-brain barrier, which in turn could trip off neuro-inflammation in the brain,” Wyss-Coray said.

“It’s likely that many COVID-19 patients, especially those reporting or exhibiting neurological problems or those who are hospitalized, have these neuro-inflammatory markers we saw in the people we looked at who had died from the disease,” he added.

“Our findings may help explain the brain fog, fatigue and other neurological and psychiatric symptoms of long COVID,” he concluded.

An unedited manuscript of the study has been accepted for publication in the journal Nature. You can read it here.

