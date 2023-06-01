X

Atlanta ranks among the best cities to spend your staycation

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Not everyone can jet off to Europe for a vacation. Many don’t even have a week in Florida in their budget. But that’s OK, because WalletHub ranked Atlanta as one of the best cities in the nation for a staycation.

To determine 2023′s best and worst cities for staycations, the financial website compared 182 U.S. cities across three key dimensions: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 42 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a vacation at home.

When the numbers were tallied, Atlanta’s 52.65 ranked it at No. 11, just slightly behind No. 10 New Orleans (52.93).

Source: WalletHub
The Peach City’s best rank among the three dimensions was No. 8 for food and entertainment. We finished No. 21 for recreation and No. 46 for rest and relaxation.

Within the recreation dimension, Atlanta was fourth for the number of swimming pools per capita and third for the number of tennis courts per capita.

Georgia’s other two cities on the list didn’t fare as well. Augusta was ranked No. 78 (41.48), and Columbus (38.10) finished at No. 106.

If staying in town doesn’t appeal to your sense of adventure, don’t fret. Orlando, Tampa and Charleston are all in the top 10, and can be reached by car in just a few hours.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

