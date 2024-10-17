Atlanta Hawks team up with Kaiser to promote health in communities

The Atlanta Hawks and Kaiser Permanente Georgia are writing a playbook to promote health and wellness.

“We share a belief in uplifting the Atlanta community, and we are looking forward to partnering and developing meaningful platforms that inspire and promote a healthier lifestyle,” said Andrew Saltzman, Hawks’ president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer, in a statement.

Explore Gucci Mane to headline Atlanta Hawks season opener

According to a news release, the partnership hopes to bring awareness about the importance of physical fitness, mental fitness, healthy eating and generally healthier lifestyles.

To celebrate becoming the team’s official health plan provider, Kaiser said it will donate supplies to local YMCAs to promote physical fitness, including coolers, T-shirts and basketballs. The company said it will be at games throughout the season, as the two organizations work together on year-round pop-ups “aimed at breaking down barriers to healthcare access” and promoting “a holistic approach to wellness,” according to the news release.

“This collaboration allows us to take action on important issues like food insecurity, mental health and physical fitness, reaching more people and providing tools for healthier, more active lives,” Pam Shipley, regional president at Kaiser Permanente Georgia, said in a news release.

The partnership celebration kicked off Wednesday at the Decatur YMCA with fresh fruits and vegetables provided by Kaiser distributed to local, underserved families.

According to the news release, providing fresh and healthy food to families in need is one of the pillars of Kaiser Permanente’s “Food as Medicine” program, which recently donated $150,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.