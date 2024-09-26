Breaking: Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm
Pulse

Atlanta Falcons look to make lifelong fans through Emory baby program

Emory Healthcare and the Atlanta Falcons are teaming up for the Falcons Friday Baby Program

By
51 minutes ago

The Atlanta Falcons have caught baby fever. Georgia’s pro football team is partnering with Emory Healthcare to bring goodies to new families. It’s called the Falcons Friday Baby Program, and it’s all about welcoming the hospital system’s newborns with official swag.

Families whose babies are born on Fridays at Emory Midtown, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Decatur during this year’s NFL season will be eligible for Falcons baby bundles — as well as a possible visit from Freddie Falcon and the team’s cheerleaders.

ExploreGeorgia’s most iconic mascots join forces for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

“The Falcons Friday Baby Program embodies the spirit of community and celebration that defines our organization,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Atlanta Falcons parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a news release. “We’re honored to partner with Emory Healthcare to welcome the newest members of our Falcons family and create unforgettable intergenerational memories.”

The program officially launched Sept. 13, but the Falcons and Emory will be sharing photos from the program’s most memorable moments on their social media channels throughout the season. Freddie Falcon and Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders visited the first family featured in the program to deliver their baby bundle personally.

According to Dr. John P. Horton, division director, general gynecology and obstetrics at Emory, it’s a welcome moral boost for the ward.

ExploreEmory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees

“We’re proud to collaborate with the Atlanta Falcons on this heartwarming initiative,” he told the university. “By offering these special baby bundles to families with newborns born on Falcons Fridays, we’re not only celebrating new life but also fostering a sense of community and connection between our health care system and the community we serve.”

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta-based Galaxy Gas stops selling products kids use to get high
Best nursing school in the United States is at Emory University
Historic numbers of Americans live by themselves as they get older
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options