Anna Paller, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

“I do believe that, if it weren’t for Anna and her ability to quickly establish a trusting relationship with this child, there would have been a very different outcome,” Reed said.

That’s one reason Paller was presented with an AJC Nurse Excellence Award on Friday afternoon. More than 800 nurses were nominated last fall — Reed nominated Paller — with 10 receiving awards.

Paller, a native of Marietta, said she wanted to be a nurse “ever since I can remember. I really like kids.”

She said she considered becoming an orthodontist, but realized that wasn’t the right fit.

“I wanted to help people, and I felt like nursing was more my calling,” she said.

Paller received a degree in Spanish from Kennesaw State University and her nursing degree from Georgia Southwestern in Americus.

She started her career at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta in the mother-baby unit and still works part time at the hospital in newborn admissions.

After joining Wellstar Kennestone full time four years ago, Paller said she was ready to try something “a little more challenging and different” in the pediatric emergency room.

She said she loves helping injured and sick children and is motivated when they leave smiling and happy, and their parents are so appreciative.

Talking through the distress call from the 16-year-old girl was a first for Paller. It was scary because the teen said she wanted to hurt herself and “had a plan,” Paller said.

Children and families have come to the ER for help with mental health issues. But this was the first time Paller had taken such a call. The teen was later able to receive in-facility care.

“I learn something new every day, and my co-workers are amazing,” said Paller, who is married to her high school sweetheart and has two children under age 3.

“I love them — they are just great people,” she said of her co-workers. “I just can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s just a very, very amazing job.”

To read about and watch videos of all honorees, please visit www.ajc.com/pulse/#celebratingnurses.

ANNA PALLER

Paller and her husband, Drew Paller have two young children, have a 3-year-old and a child under age 1. Drew Paller is director of bands for Cobb County Schools. Anna Paller said she does her best at work and then leaves it all behind. Her children, she said, are her joy and motivation.

READ ABOUT THE OTHER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Nurse leader Millie Sattler, Emory Healthcare

Terri Holden, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center

Rita Ford, Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Brandie Christian, Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Kathleen LePain, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center

Lisa Treadwell, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Stacey Howard, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston

Kellie Mitchell, Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Mark Lee, Emory University Hospital

Janet Rollor, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital