Analysis: More than half of world will be overweight, obese by 2035

Childhood obesity could more than double from 2020 levels. For boys, a 100% increase, to 208 million, is expected. For girls, rates could be up 125%, to 175 million.

Rapid increases in obesity will be prevalent in lower income countries. Nine of the 10 countries with the greatest expected increases in obesity are from Asia and Africa.

Explore Analysis links belly fat to early death from any cause

“If we do not act now, we are on course to see significant increases in obesity prevalence over the next decade. The greatest increases will be seen in low and lower-middle income countries, where scarce resources and lack of preparedness will create a perfect storm that will negatively impact people living with obesity the most,” Rachel Jackson-Leach, director of science at World Obesity Federation, said in the press release.

Johanna Ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation, added: “Let’s be clear: the economic impact of obesity is not the fault of individuals living with the disease. It is a result of high-level failures to provide the environmental, healthcare, food, and support systems that we all need to live happy, healthy lives. Addressing these issues will be valuable in so many ways, to billions of people. We simply cannot afford to ignore the rising rates of obesity any longer. We hope that the findings of this latest Atlas will convince policymakers and civil society to take action and make tangible commitments to change in their regions.”