An expert’s take on what omicron tells us about state of the pandemic

While other variants, such as delta, had between 10 mutations in the spike protein, omicron has more than 50 mutations, with 30 or so in the spike protein.

“This isn’t getting better. This is doing exactly what we predicted. This is becoming a virus that is changing substantially from the original Wuhan virus,” Poland said.

A grave prediction

“One out of every 410 Americans has died of this disease — a disease that we can prevent with a 25-cent mask and a free vaccine. If the current numbers continue, … And there’s no reason for that to happen,” Poland said.

“Please wear a mask, please be boosted. Talk to your family and friends. This isn’t about pharmaceutical profit making or anything else. As a physician, I take an oath, and I take it seriously, to try to prevent disease, to tell people, warn people why they need to treat a disease or what they need to do to take steps to prevent a disease. And COVID-19 is no different.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.