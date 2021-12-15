ajc logo
An expert’s take on what omicron tells us about state of the pandemic

Vaccine for omicron variant , could take months, Moderna CEO says.CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel says it could be months before a vaccine targeting the omicron variant of COVID-19 is made available, CNBC reports.CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel says it could be months before a vaccine targeting the omicron variant of COVID-19 is made available, CNBC reports.Moderna reportedly expects the variant to be highly infectious, but data remains inconclusive.Mutations of the spike protein of the coronavirus have been linked to higher transmission rates.Mutations of the spike protein of the coronavirus have been linked to higher transmission rates.The World Health Organization says the omicron variant has experienced 30 of these mutations.The World Health Organization says the omicron variant has experienced 30 of these mutations.Experts say these mutations could possibly have a negative impact on the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines.Experts say these mutations could possibly have a negative impact on the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines.Depending on how much it dropped, we might decide on the one hand to give a higher dose of the current vaccine .., Stephane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNBC.Depending on how much it dropped, we might decide on the one hand to give a higher dose of the current vaccine .., Stephane Bancel, CEO Moderna, via CNBC.According to CNBC, Pfizer has started to develop its own vaccine to specifically target the omicron strain.According to CNBC, Pfizer has started to develop its own vaccine to specifically target the omicron strain.Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says omicrons' impact on COVID-19 vaccines remains unclear.The company reportedly created a DNA template of the new strain on Nov. 26....we would be able to have the vaccine in less than 100 days, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via CNBC....we would be able to have the vaccine in less than 100 days, Albert Bourla, CEO Pfizer, via CNBC

By DeeDee Stiepan, Mayo Clinic News Network
1 hour ago
‘This is becoming a virus that is changing substantially from the original Wuhan virus’

Researchers at Mayo Clinic and around the world continue to monitor the omicron variant and study how it behaves.

Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, who has decades of experience in the field of infectious diseases, offers some insight into what the emergence of omicron tells us about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and where it may be headed.

“We’re now touching on just about two years of this, we’re now on our fifth variant of concern. This is going to continue to happen until we can convince the public — and this is stark evidence of it, yet again — that until we wear masks indoors, until we are vaccinated and boosted, this is going to continue to happen,” Poland said.

The omicron variant has experts such as Poland concerned because of the number of mutations the virus has made from the original strain.

While other variants, such as delta, had between 10 mutations in the spike protein, omicron has more than 50 mutations, with 30 or so in the spike protein.

“This isn’t getting better. This is doing exactly what we predicted. This is becoming a virus that is changing substantially from the original Wuhan virus,” Poland said.

A grave prediction

“One out of every 410 Americans has died of this disease — a disease that we can prevent with a 25-cent mask and a free vaccine. If the current numbers continue, … And there’s no reason for that to happen,” Poland said.

“Please wear a mask, please be boosted. Talk to your family and friends. This isn’t about pharmaceutical profit making or anything else. As a physician, I take an oath, and I take it seriously, to try to prevent disease, to tell people, warn people why they need to treat a disease or what they need to do to take steps to prevent a disease. And COVID-19 is no different.”

