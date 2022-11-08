Alcohol deaths ‘exploded’ during pandemic, data shows

“We know that in large-scale traumatic events to the population — like 9/11 or Hurricane Katrina — people historically start drinking more. The pandemic has been, as we all know, a major stressor to our lives,” George F. Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, told CNN.

“What we’ve been picking up with numerous small studies is that about 25% of the population increased their drinking and these individuals were people who were drinking to cope with stress. And many people who drink to cope with stress inevitably go on to have an alcohol use disorder.”

In 2020, more than half of all alcohol-induced deaths were attributed to alcoholic liver disease, according to the data, followed by mental and behavioral disorders caused by alcohol use.

