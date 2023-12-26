A treasure map to having a better 2024

Having a goal in mind can be very motivating. It makes you happy when you see yourself making progress toward it.

Accomplishing everything on your bucket list may not be possible, but often just writing down your dreams and desires help you achieve them.

A great tool that I have used for years with both children and adults is to make a treasure map. This is a fun exercise, and it’s very easy. All you need are some old magazines, scissors, and a large piece of paper or poster board.

Begin by thumbing through the magazines and hunting for pictures of things, places and people who make you smile or inspire you in some way. Then cut them out and make a collage. When done, you can hang the treasure map on your wall. This can be a great family activity for New Year’s Eve.

As you look ahead to the coming year, you may want to think about all you have accomplished in the one that’s coming to an end. Rather than beat yourself up for what you didn’t do, you can celebrate what was wonderful about the year that’s coming to an end. We can’t change the past, but we do have the power to make our futures brighter. And isn’t this in part the gift that the new year brings?

One more thing. When I think of New Year’s Eve, I remember my father always calling it “amateur night.” He meant all the people who are on the road after they have had the obligatory New Year’s toast and perhaps a little bit more. If you go to a party, please be careful and make responsible decisions.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D. is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of 8 books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person & video consults world-wide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com