A real look at reality TV therapy sessions

From tear-filled confessionals of “The Real Housewives” to relationship counseling on “The Valley,” therapy sessions have become as common on reality TV as champagne flutes at a Bravo reunion. However, viewers are often left wondering if these televised sessions are genuine or just a producer-driven ploy. Experts caution that what we see is often a heavily edited version of reality.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jessi Gold told Self magazine she sees potential benefits in televised therapy. “You might watch your favorite reality star, who looks like you or has some similarity to you, talk about their mental health challenges and get therapy and think not only, ‘That’s what I’m going through too,’ and feel validated and less alone, but also, ‘Maybe I can ask for help too,’” she explained.

Explore 5 ways therapists say they get through a bad mental health day

Indiana State associate professor Malynnda Johnson, whose research focuses on the intersection of health and pop culture, said she finds the growing presence of therapy on reality TV encouraging.

“The fact that we’re even having reality shows where they’re bringing in therapists for a regular show, and not just shows like ‘Intervention’ and ‘Hoarders,’ is encouraging because it provides an opportunity for more normalized conversations about mental health,” she told Refinery29.

However, the condensed nature of these TV sessions can create unrealistic expectations. Real-world therapy typically involves hourlong sessions over months or years, not the quick resolutions often portrayed on TV. Additionally, the presence of cameras might alter the dynamics between therapist and client. Kendra Capalbo, a licensed therapist in the Boston area, told Self, “I just think there’s no way to have cameras in the room during therapy without changing the dynamic.”

Ultimately, these televised therapy scenes are not a substitute for personalized, professional care, but they can ignite important conversations about mental health.

Kelly Mi Li, who filmed her first-ever therapy session on “Bling Empire,” received an outpouring of messages from viewers inspired to try therapy after watching her experience. “I didn’t know what to expect … there was no clinical boundary, I just trusted the process,” she shared with Refinery29.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.