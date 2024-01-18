A glass of 100% fruit juice each day can lead to weight gain, study finds

Few people would eat three oranges in one sitting, but that’s the equivalent of one glass of juice. That, a new study finds, is a problem, and it’s why juice can lead to weight gain.

“One fundamental problem with juice is quantity; consuming fruit this way makes it so easy to overdose,” analysis co-author and leading nutrition researcher Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, told CNN.

That glass of juice not only can be consumed in a couple of minutes, he added, but it also can easily be followed by another glass, which “will add many calories and lead to a spike in blood glucose.”