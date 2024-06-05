A dietician’s top Trader Joe’s picks for healthy snacking

Trader Joe’s is often hailed as a go-to grocery store, but navigating the aisles for healthy snacks can sometimes be a challenge, even though it offers a variety of great options for this purpose.

Cravings for something sweet, a quick bar or crunchy chips are common, and nutrition expert Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, shared some top healthy picks with Today.

Just Mango Slices

These slices are pure dried mango, providing 2 grams of fiber and nearly 20% of the daily recommended vitamin C per serving. This vitamin supports the immune system and aids in collagen production, promoting joint health and slowing skin aging, according to Cassetty.

Salted edamame

A half-cup serving of salted edamame offers 8 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, along with essential nutrients like iron and potassium, all for just 100 calories.

Almond Chipotle Dip

This vegan dip is made from almond butter blended with smoky spices, creating a creamy texture perfect for pairing with red pepper strips, snap peas or other veggies. Its familiar, wholesome ingredients make it a healthy choice for dipping.

ABC Bars

If you’re craving sweetness, these gluten-free, vegan bars feature a creamy almond butter filling inside a soft, brownie-like exterior. With only 4 grams of added sugar, they serve as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolaty treats.

Organic light string cheese

One of these cheese sticks has 60 calories and 8 grams of protein — a good amount for a midday snack. Cassetty recommends enjoying it with a fruit or veggie to add fiber and antioxidants to your snack.

Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps

If you’re looking to spice up your cracker game, these Papadums Lentil and Chickpea Crisps are a great choice. They are a twist on a traditional Indian snack, made from lentil and chickpea dough, and seasoned with cumin and salt. Enjoy them as a nutritious, crunchy snack on their own or use them for dipping.

Gone Bananas in dark chocolate

For those looking to include more fruit in their diet, these frozen dark chocolate-coated banana slices are a sweet treat with just 100 calories and 6 grams of added sugar per four slices.