9 out of 10 patients with high blood pressure need more treatment

The study showed that patients with SBP ranging from 140 to 179 had a risk of hemorrhagic stroke roughly twice as high as for patients with SBP of 130–139. In the patient group with higher SBP, 1.4% suffered a hemorrhagic stroke during the follow-up period, compared with 0.7% of patients in the group with lower SBP.

In another study, which included data on 259,753 Swedish patients, evidence of insuffiency of treatment in patients with hypertension emerged. Nine out of 10 patients had either insufficient blood pressure control or high blood lipids (cholesterol) or were smokers.

“This means that an overwhelming majority of the patients with high blood pressure are exposed to at least one important, modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease and premature death,” Bager said.

He concluded that an unnecessarily high number of people in Sweden suffer MI or stroke, or die prematurely, because of insufficiently treated hypertension.

“Health professionals and patients with hypertension alike need to aim higher when it comes to treating high blood pressure. The vast majority of patients with hypertension could reduce their (myocardial infarction) and stroke risk by lowering their BP and blood lipids with more drugs, or through lifestyle changes.”

Normal blood pressure is 120/80 or lower. Your blood pressure is considered high (stage 1) if it reads 130/80. Stage 2 high blood pressure is 140/90 or higher, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

