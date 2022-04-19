8 ways to deal with negative people

4. Set limits when you need to

For example, do you know a constant complainer? If so, you must treasure the friendship, but be aware that being bombarded with someone else’s negative issues can be emotionally taxing. So set some boundaries. You can say, “I need to go now.” Or suggest, “You might want to talk with a therapist.” If you do this consistently, and your friend values you, they will stop.

5. Value kindness over connections

Some people you may admire and respect can have negative personalities. You might think they have something to offer you, but if it’s not delivered with kindness, then it’s useless. People who bully themselves through the world may achieve some success, but they don’t make good friends.

6. Always be ready to leave a party

I enjoy a nice social gathering, but when they get out of hand, usually because of too much alcohol, the energy of the room can go negative fast. This is a good time to make your exit. I just ask my lovely wife if she’s ready to leave, and we say our goodbyes.

7. Choose your friends wisely

Hang with people who have the same core values as you, and you will encounter much less negativity. I’m not really a joiner, but when I find a group of like-minded people, I stay a member for as long as they will have me.

8. Avoid curmudgeons and misanthropes if you can

These are people who don’t like anything and continually complain about it. It can be draining to be around them, but if they are family members, avoiding them can be problematic. Seeing them as slightly broken and harmless can help you cope.

Unless you live in a fantasy land, there will always be some negative people in your world. Using the above techniques will help you avoid taking in their negativity. Emotional pain is probably what makes people behave this way, and just knowing this can also help you.

Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.”