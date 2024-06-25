Pulse

Tame your mane with these 7 must-have claw clips for every hair type

From TikTok sensations to ‘Bridgerton’ elegance, find the clip that suits your style and keeps your hair in place

By
1 hour ago

For those blessed with long locks, finding the perfect hair clip can be a game-changer. Whether you’re rushing to work or need a quick fix during a busy day, the right clip can keep your mane under control while adding a touch of style.

Here are some of the best clips making waves in the world of hair accessories:

ExploreWant longer, healthier hair? These 3 foods might help

Matte claw clips

TikTok-approved matte claw clips are taking the internet by storm, and for good reason. These versatile clips work wonders for all hair types, from fine to coarse. Users rave about their comfort and staying power, even for those with thick hair. At just $7.99 for a pack of four on Amazon, they’re a budget-friendly option.

“So many claw clips claim to work for thick hair. I have straight, non-textured, smooth, thick hair that no clip can hold. But these work!!!” an Amazon review reads.

ExploreIs coconut oil good for your hair?

Clear claw clips

If you’re looking for something a bit more subtle, clear claw clips are a fantastic choice. They blend seamlessly with any outfit while still providing a secure hold. Fine-haired individuals particularly appreciate these clips for their gentle yet effective grip.

‘Bridgerton’-inspired clip

For those who want to add a touch of elegance to their look, the “Daphne” claw from Fib and Fables is a stunning option. Inspired by the “daringly dainty character Daphne Bridgerton,” this ribbon-style clip is perfect for both casual and formal occasions, and is available in gold and silver.

Grande Heirloom Claw

Atlanta-based jewelry and accessories brand Machete’s “Grande Heirloom Claw” offers a blend of functionality and polish. Available in numerous colors and styles, including a chic blonde tortoise and gorgeous marble, this clip is strong enough to hold thick hair while adding a fun accent to your ensemble.

Custom-made clips

Personalization enthusiasts will love the customizable claw clips from Mara Made Design. These adorable accessories make great gifts and add a unique touch to your hairstyle.

Big Effing Clip

For those who like to make a statement, the aptly named Big Effing Clip from Emi Jay is sure to turn heads. Its oversized design is not only practical but also Instagram-worthy.

ExploreTaraji P. Henson’s hair care line a ‘force to be reckoned with’

Vegan Fur Claw Clip

Lastly, for a soft and cozy option, Etsy shop Pretty At Sam’s vegan fur hair clip combines functionality with comfort. Its fuzzy texture adds a playful element to your hairstyle while keeping your locks securely in place.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Atlanta to consider $2M settlement for students tased during BLM protests

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

ANALYSIS
A determined judge vows to keep Trump case moving

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Expert advice on weathering Georgia’s heat and humidity

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case
The Latest

25% of yards may have unsafe lead levels. What that means for kids
35m ago
11 ways to avoid a breakdown in your relationships
Here’s what to know about travel nursing in 2024
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
2h ago
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds