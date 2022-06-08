6 metro Atlanta health providers receive $5K grants for COVID vaccinations

Peach State Health Plan’s parent company, Centene, formed an initiative last year to encourage its providers to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine. The 100 with the highest increase in vaccination rates each received a $5,000 grant for medical equipment.

“Medical equipment can be expensive, especially as providers deal with the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic and its impact on their resources,” Wade Rakes, president and CEO of Peach State Health Plan, said in a press release. “By pairing vaccination efforts with medical equipment grants, we’re not only helping our network of trusted providers protect their communities and loved ones from COVID-19; we’re helping them invest in efficiency and new equipment for their facilities to continue providing quality health care to every individual who walks through their doors.”

