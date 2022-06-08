ajc logo
6 metro Atlanta health providers receive $5K grants for COVID vaccinations

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Recipients among top 100 to increase vaccination rates as part of company initiative

Six metro Atlanta health care providers and one from Americus recently received $5,000 each from Peach State Health Plan.

The grants were for ranking in the top 100 providers with the highest increase in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Among the six local providers, four are in Gwinnett County.

  • Better Health Medical Group, Steve Reynolds Blvd., Norcross
  • Gwinnett Hospital System, East Crogan St., Lawrenceville
  • SY Med LLC, Philip Blvd., Lawrenceville
  • QCPI-VillageMD, PC, Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville
  • Stone Mountain Family Medicine, Hairston Road, Stone Mountain
  • Buford Norcross Primary Care, Southbridge Parkway, Alpharetta

In addition, Sumter Pediatrics, LLC in Americus also received a grant.

Peach State Health Plan’s parent company, Centene, formed an initiative last year to encourage its providers to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccine. The 100 with the highest increase in vaccination rates each received a $5,000 grant for medical equipment.

“Medical equipment can be expensive, especially as providers deal with the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic and its impact on their resources,” Wade Rakes, president and CEO of Peach State Health Plan, said in a press release. “By pairing vaccination efforts with medical equipment grants, we’re not only helping our network of trusted providers protect their communities and loved ones from COVID-19; we’re helping them invest in efficiency and new equipment for their facilities to continue providing quality health care to every individual who walks through their doors.”

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

