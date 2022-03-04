5 nursing blogs if you’re looking for career advice

This American Journal of Nursing blog contains data-backed posts on career advice, new research, pain management and more. Not only does each article focus on recent trends in health care, but they tell you where the information came from.

Kathy Quan has more than 35 years of experience and stories to share with other nurses. “She conveys nursing career advice in articulate, digestible posts that are helpful to nurses at any stage of their career,” Rasmussen wrote.

Donna Cardillo channels her passion and energy into blog posts to help nurses worldwide maintain their motivation and love for their profession. “With the long hours and demands on nurses, this kind of blog can be just what the doctor ordered for anyone who feels stagnant,” the university wrote.

